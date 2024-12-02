11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission Meeting Kicks Off In Cape Town

Share

The 11th Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) is set to commence on Monday, December 2, at the Vineyard Hotel, Cape Town.

The commencement of the meeting has set the stage for strengthened bilateral relations between Africa’s two largest economies.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, Co-chaired the opening session with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, Dr Roland Lamola.

Discussions centred on reviewing progress on existing joint initiatives and preparing agreements for Tuesday’s presidential session

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa will headline Tuesday’s high-level discussions.

This is expected to result in landmark agreements aimed at deepening ties and addressing mutual challenges.

The Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission, established in 1999, serves as a vital platform for both nations to enhance cooperation in key sectors.

