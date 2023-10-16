11th Convocation: Ex-Common Wealth Sec.Gen, Emir Of Lafia, Others To Receive Honourary Degrees

…as ABUAD Graduates 1,668

Former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, (JSC Retd), Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari and Managing Director of BOVAS and Company Limited, Mrs Victoria Samson would receive Honourary Degrees in commemoration of the 13th anniversary and 11 Convocation ceremonies of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD

The University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Smaranda Olarinde who disclosed this stated that the trio were found worthy of such Honours based on the various ways they have impacted the society.

Olarinde said the institution would graduate 1,668 students, made up of 1,459 Bachelor and 209 Postgraduate students in its 13th anniversary and 11th convocation ceremonies with 141 bagging first class honours.

The Vice-Chancellor spoke at a press conference on Monday to herald the activities slated for the ceremonies.

She added that 752 students came out with second-class upper division, 397 in the second-class lower division while 40 fell under the third-class division and 123 MBBS students.

She said: “Just like the university has been doing since our maiden convocation on October 21, 2013, the University’s Senate and Council unanimously approved the nominations of three eminent personalities for the conferment of Honorary Degrees.

“In strict compliance with the 2012 Keffi Declaration, the University’s Council and Senate, after a strict, rigorous and thorough as well as merit-based selection process, approved the nominations of three eminent personalities for the conferment of Honorary Degrees in appreciation of the various ways they have impacted the society.”

“A former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku would be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree of Letters (D.Litt) in appreciation of his sterling contributions to education and diplomacy.

“Also, His Royal Highness, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad 1, (JSC Retd) and Emir of Lafia Bare-Bari would be conferred with an honorary doctorate degree of Law (LLD) for his passion for education and for adorning the Bench with honour, dignity and character.

“A business magnate and Managing Director of BOVAS and Company Limited, Mrs Victoria Samson would also be conferred with honorary doctorate degree of Letters (D.Litt) for her contributions in the sphere of business and service delivery in the Oil and Gas industry.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the convocation lecture would be delivered by the seasoned diplomat and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, titled “Management of Diversity: A Major Challenge in Pluralistic Countries.”

Olarinde stressed that the university stands for the entrenchment of quality, functional and impactful education and its avowed decision to teach Nigerians how a university should be run.

According to Olarinde; “You are equally aware of its mind-boggling achievements since it commenced Academic works on its permanent site on Monday, January 4, 2010, including its being ranked by Times Higher Education Impact Rankings as Number 1 University in Nigeria for two consecutive years (2022 and 2023) and Number 221 in the world in 2023.

“Over the past decade, ABUAD has experienced significant growth, a testament to the enduring vision of its founder, Aare Afe Babalola, SAN. This remarkable progress, particularly evident in the 1516% increase in the number of graduating students from 103 in 2013 to 1168 in 2023 underscores the institution’s commitment to excellence.

“Such achievement has been possible due to a persistent focus on high education standards, continuous infrastructural development, and substantial funding investments. These concerted efforts have indelibly positioned ABUAD as a citadel of learning, where quality education is not just a goal but a standard that shapes future leaders.”

As part of activities marking the ceremonies, Olarinde disclosed that the maiden edition of ABUAD and Trinity Western University, Canada (ABUAD-TWU) 2023 International Conference on Leadership and Governance for Sustainable Change and Wealth Creation will be held in the university campus with the Keynote Speaker, Professor Patrick Lumumba speaking on “The Role of Leadership and Governance in Socio-political and Economic Development.”

She disclosed that various prizes would be given for Academic Excellence and for Character and Integrity to the worthy and deserving Ambassadors of the institution during the Founder’s Dinner and Awards Night.