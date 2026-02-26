Firm Okays N10m To Support 150 Students Under Smart Hustle Initiative

Selar has announced the third edition of its annual tuition support programme, now fully integrated into its social impact and CSR arm, the Smart Hustle Initiative.

For the first time since its launch, the fund has been expanded to support both secondary school students and university and polytechnic students across Nigeria, reinforcing the company’s longterm commitment to tackling fraud at its roots through education and opportunity.

Under this year’s initiative, Selar is committing N10,000,000 to support 150 students at critical stages of their academic journey.

Fifty final-year students in accredited universities and polytechnics will receive N100,000 each, while one hundred SS3 students preparing for WAEC and JAMB examinations will receive N50,000 each. Applications open on February 24th and close on March 13.

The Smart Hustle Initiative is built on the belief that the fight against fraud does not begin with enforcement, but with access to education and more legitimate pathways to success. With reports showing a staggering 200% increase in school fees across Nigeria, education is becoming increasingly inaccessible for many families.