119 Bag First Class As FUTMinna Graduates 5,816 Students

No fewer than one hundred and nineteen (119) of the 5,816 Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) students for its forthcoming convocation of 2023/2024 academic sessions bagged first class.

Prof. Kuta made this disclosure at a press briefing on Tuesday in Minna to mark the school’s 42nd Founders’ Day and 32nd convocation ceremony.

It would be recalled that for the 2022/2023 session, 116 graduands bagged first class, 1,099 with second class upper division, 1,494 with second class lower division, 716 bagged third class and 20 with Pass degrees making a total of 3,445 graduands.

Accordingly, he said “in the convocation ceremony, a total of 4,955 graduands will be conferred with first degrees, 105 Postgraduate Diplomas, 632 Masters Degrees and 124 Doctorate Degrees (PhD).

“In total, 1,431 bagged second class upper division, 2,341 had second class lower division with 972 having third class and 92 with Pass degrees.”

Furthermore, Furthermore, he disclosed that the University has introduced thirteen new academic programmes which include Data Science, Software Engineering, Public Health, Forestry and Wild Life Technology, Forensic Science, Industrial Mathematics, Meteorology, Interior Design, Furniture Design, Landscape Architecture, Food Engineering, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, and Agribusiness.

Speaking on the paucity of hostel accommodation, Prof. Kuta said “The problem of accommodation will continue to be there as the intake population continues to increase. However, we will continue to ask well-wishers to come to our aid to build hostels for us, even if it is to partner with us or to embark on a build, operate and transfer arrangements”.

While disclosing that there is no way over twenty-seven thousand students will be in an institution and there won’t be reasons for expulsion, the Vice Chancellor said “On academic reasons, no student was expelled as all our students are good because our curriculum is structured in a such a way that every student can adapt”.

