Zulum Celebrates Christmas With Soldiers In Malam Fatori

…Reaffirms Commitment to Troops’ Welfare

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Thursday celebrated this year’s Christmas with frontline troops of the Nigerian Army’s 68 Battalion in the strategic border town of Malam Fatori, Abadam Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Zulum spent the preceding four days traversing northern Borno, coordinating security measures and strengthening the resilience of returning communities.

As part of his administration’s commitment to restoring civil authority, he spent the night in the newly resettled town, engaging with community leaders and residents.

The Governor’s visit to the battalion, coinciding with the festive season, served as a symbolic and reassuring gesture to soldiers stationed far from their families under challenging operational conditions.

Zulum commended the officers and men for their gallantry, resilience, and professionalism, stating that their sacrifices had ensured the survival and stability of Malam Fatori. He described them as the true guardians of peace, whose courage had enabled displaced communities to return and rebuild.

“Celebrating Christmas with the troops protecting our territorial integrity is not merely ceremonial, but a deliberate effort to stand with you at the point of sacrifice,” Governor Zulum said.

The Governor, “The courage you display daily in securing Malam Fatori and other frontline locations continues to inspire the state’s commitment to supporting security agencies until lasting peace is achieved.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering support for the armed forces, assuring the battalion of continued logistical and welfare assistance to complement federal efforts.

“Let me reiterate that security remains the top priority of my administration,” he stated, stressing that without peace, development and recovery would be impossible.

In the spirit of the season, Governor Zulum donated five bulls to the battalion to enable the troops to celebrate with dignity. In a rare personal gesture, he joined the soldiers in line, sharing a meal with them within the base.

The visit elicited widespread jubilation from the troops, many of whom expressed renewed morale at the Governor’s presence and personal engagement.

For soldiers long separated from their families, the occasion served as a powerful reminder that their sacrifices are seen, valued, and appreciated.

The Governor was accompanied by the member House of Assembly representing Abadam State Constituency, Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Professor Usman Tar, Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Honourable Sugun Mai Mele and the Director General Borno State Emergency Management Agency.