Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Saturday mourned the passing of former Edo State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Charles Idahosa

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Idahosa passed away in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Saturday, December 20, at the age of 72.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo, Dr Patrick Ebojele in a statement signed and made available to journalists said that Okpebholo received the message with shock.

The Governor prayed to God to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss.

The statement reads in part: “Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday LP Okpebholo has condoled with the Idahosa Family of Ehor in Uhwumwode local government area over the demise of its Patriarch,Hon Charles Idahosa aka Charly Tempo.

“Governor Okpebholo who expressed shock at the sudden passing of Hon Idahosa, described him as a strong party leader and eminent Edo Indigene, who has given a lot for the growth and development of the state.

“The Governor , eulogized late Hon Idahosa,who in time past was a Commissioner,board member,and Special Adviser as a genuine party stalwart who believed in the Establishment of institutions and gave his all towards entrenching these beliefs .

“Governor Okpebholo prayed for the repose of his soul and for God to comfort his wife, children, family and the people of Ehor for this great loss.”