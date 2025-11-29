President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that he has “been transformed” by the special grace of God Almighty, just as he called on Nigerians to be more committed to working for God in any position they find themselves in life

Akpabio stated this on Saturday in his brief remarks at the blessing and official commissioning of the Regina Coeli Parish Rectory in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, “as the most ranked Christian in government, God has specially and graciously transformed and prepared me for the task ahead. I belong to all denominations, but I am lucky and happy to be a Catholic. Most people attend church without realising the power it holds.

“If God can raise me from a nobody to be the President of the Senate and by extension, the number three citizen of this great country, He can do it for us all, just position and prepare yourself for his blessings, “he admonished.

Akpabio noted that the only way to remain blessed and transformed by God is to be committed to His work. ” Anytime you contribute as little as 10 kobo to the construction of a church building project, and it is completed and put to use, know that God has accepted your contributions. I am always excited to be part of the church’s development because nothing is too big for our God.

“In the next few weeks, I will happily invite Nigerians from all walks of life to join us in commissioning a befitting place of worship for our God, situated inside the premises of the National Assembly in Abuja.”

In his speech at the commissioning ceremony, the Catholic Bishop of Uyo, His Lordship, Most Rev John Ayah, thanked the Senate President and his wife, Dr Unoma Godswill Akpabio, for hosting Catholic Bishops all over the country in Ikot Ekpene last September and also honouring their invitation to commission the Rectory.

He admonished Akpabio to pay less attention to criticisms, saying” you are important and that is why they talk about you. It is expected because of your position in today’s Nigeria.”