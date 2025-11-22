Insecurity: And The General Died…!

Many will know that the above headline is a slight deviation from the title of a famous novel, ‘The Man Died’ written by Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka. Incidentally the full title of the book is: ‘The Man Died: The Prison Notes of Wole Soyinka’; and as the title connotes, the novel is a compilation of his time in Kirikiri Prison where he spent 27 months from 1967 to1969.

Let me quickly digress here. Incidentally, even though I had read the book and knew who Soyinka was, little did I know that 22 years after, I would have the ‘hon- our’ of also spending some time in that exact cell – Solitary Block, Cell 2 – as the famous author! While he had gone in as political prisoner, three other colleagues and I, working with the now rested Guardian Express (the evening paper of The Guardian), ended up in jail because of a face-off between the newspaper and the then Military Administrator of Lagos, the late Gen. Raji Rasaki.

But how did I know it was the writer’s cell – This was because he had engraved on the wall: ‘The Man Died (1967-1969) – Wole Soyinka!’ Anyway, enough of reminiscences, and back to the present.

Two Fridays ago, Sahara Reporters broke the news that Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents had captured a senior army officer, Brig-Gen. Muhammed Uba, during an attack on a military patrol along Damboa Road, Wajiroko in Borno State. Sadly, as is often the case, the military quickly dismissed the narrative with On- yechi Anele, army spokesperson, saying the Brigadier General battled the “insurgents’ ambushed with superior fire power, forcing them to withdraw and disperse in disarray…” Anele said Uba led the troops back to the military base.

“During the encounter, two brave soldiers and two heroic CJTF members paid the supreme price while on active service to the nation,” the statement read. “While commending the troops for their gallantry, the Army high command commiserates with families and associates of the deceased gallants for their heroic sacrifice to the nation. “The Army Headquarters also wishes to debunk the fake narrative going around some media platforms online alleging the abduction of the Brigade Commander.” Unfortunately, perhaps, before the birth of social media and the internet, this would have sufficed to quell the narrative, but on Monday ISWAP burst the army’s defense by releasing the video of Gen. Uba of the 25 Task Force Brigade.

In a statement posted on its Amaq propaganda channel, ISWAP not only claimed responsibility for the ambush that led to his capture but proceeded to execute him with a single shot to the head as shown in the video that accompanied the report. According to other social media narratives, the General was able to escape the ambush and was even able to contact his base to give his location and request for extraction.

Unfortunately, before a rescue team could get to his location, ISWAP fighters were able to get there first, picked him up and subsequently executed him after first extracting information from him. However, the manner of the death of the high ranking officer in the fight against insurgency raises a number of worrying questions with one of them being the failure of the troops to be provided with secure encrypted communications devices. From social media reports, Gen. Uba contacted his base via a mobile phone on WhatsApp!!! This meant it was easy for the insurgents to listen in and reach the wounded officer before his comrades.

This then begs the question as to what exactly have all the billions, devoted to the war on terror, been actually spent on! It’s one thing to splash millions of dollars for example on airframes, and then forget to spend some thousands on procuring the right body protection and secure coms for the troops! Another worrying thought is: what is the synergy between the different arms of the military and in this particular case especially – between the army and the Air force? Although I am not an expert, from what I have read and from the films I have watched, what should have happened im- mediately the wounded General called in would have been for the Air wing, (in this case the Air force) to have been mobilised to airlift troops (in this case special forces) to the scene to effect his rescue.

Another question that comes to mind is, how come the insurgents’ ability to not have only known the precise movement of the 25 Task Force Brigade, but also that it was being led by a one-star General! This only brings to the fore questions that have been swirling around for long that there are moles within the military feeding information to these non-state actors! According to a report in ‘The Washing- ton Post’, ISWAP has become notorious for targeting military positions, having overrun the military on at least 15 occa- sions this year, killing soldiers and steal- ing weapons, according to an Associated Press count, experts and security reports.

In May, ISWAP struck outposts in Gajibo, Buni Gari, Marte, Izge and Rann and launched an assault on the Nigeria-Cameroon joint base in Wulgo and Soueram in Cameroon. Other attacks this year hit Malam Fatori, Goniri, Sabon Gari, Wajiroko and Mo- nguno, among others.

The group often attacks at night. Wassim Nasr, a Sahel specialist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Centre security think tank, told the Associated Press that: “The killing of the General (Uba) is another reminder that the war is still raging with ISWAP….” It is clear that such frequent attacks are bound to have a demoralising effect on the troops who, despite their best efforts, have so far been unable to thwart the activities of these non-state actors according to a report in a national newspaper which on Tuesday led with: ‘Mass abductions re- turn, 145 missing in four days’ following the kidnapping of 25 school girls and murder of their Vice Principal in Kebbi State, while an APC chieftain, Umar Moriki, was murdered in Zamfara, and families were abducted.

Terrorists also attacked communities in Patigi, Kwara, killing a police officer and a vigilante, abducting two chiefs while a Rev. Fr., Bobbo Paschal, was abducted and his brother killed, following an attack on the Kushe Gugdu community in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State. As things stand, both President Bola Tinubu and his military chiefs have their work cut out coming to grips with insurgency and ultimately showing the people that they have their security at heart.

In the meantime, we should spare a thought for the departed General, his family and members of the armed forces battling hard to keep us all safe! This is even as I wonder aloud: How much more loss of precious, innocent lives shall we continue to contain, without as much as a whimper, and how would this insecurity madness, albeit folly, eventually play out in Nigeria ?