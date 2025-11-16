Team Nigeria Aims To Finish Strong As Islamic Solidarity Games In Riyadh Enter Final Lap

As the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games enters its final week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Team Nigeria is looking to build on its impressive first-half performance, where it ranked 6th out of 58 participating countries on the medals table.

So far, Team Nigeria has secured 14 medals, comprising 6 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze, with weightlifting accounting for most of the podium finishes and one silver medal coming from boxing.

With Track and Field events set to begin on Monday, 17th November 2025, and Para Sports also scheduled to kick off in the coming days, expectations are high that Nigeria will add significantly to its medal count and climb higher on the overall table.

Nigeria’s Taekwondo sensation, Elizabeth Anyanacho, is set to begin her quest for gold on Sunday. She awaits the winner between Mauritania and Mozambique in the quarterfinals. Anyanacho, Africa’s number one in the -67kg category, recently broke a 20-year record when she won bronze at the World Championships in China last month. She now hopes to cap her outstanding year with a gold medal in Riyadh.

With 43 gold medals available in Track and Field, Nigeria’s contingent—an exciting blend of young and foreign-based athletes—is preparing to make a major statement when events begin at the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Sports City.

Nigeria’s wrestling team, competing under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, who also serves as President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, will open their campaign on Tuesday at the Boulevard Riyadh City.

Team Nigeria’s medal prospects are expected to rise further when the Para Sports athletes begin their events in both Para Powerlifting and Para Athletics. The Para Powerlifting team, fresh from a second-place finish at the World Championships in Egypt, is optimistic about replicating or surpassing that performance when competition starts on Friday. The Para Athletics team will commence their events on Tuesday.

The leadership of the National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, expressed satisfaction with Team Nigeria’s performance so far.

They reaffirmed their confidence that the Games are fulfilling their purpose in preparing Nigerian athletes for next year’s Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and ultimately the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.