110,634 People Benefit From Seplat Eye Can See Programme

Seplat Energy, through its Joint Venture (JV) with NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL), has announced that a total of 110,634 individuals have benefited from its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the “Eye Can See” Programme, since its inception in 2012.

The milestone was celebrated during the 13th edition of the programme held at the Oba of Benin’s Palace in Benin City, where hundreds of residents from surrounding communities received free eye care services.

These include consultations, reading glasses, cataract surgeries, and health education on eye-related conditions as well as systemic illnesses like glaucoma, hypertension, and diabetes.

Speaking at the event, Chioma Afe, Director of External Affairs & Social Performance at Seplat Energy, represented by Esther Icha, Senior Manager, Corporate Social Investment and Social Performance, highlighted the programme’s commitment to providing completely free medical services.

“Every part of this programme is free of charge. And for those who present with other health challenges beyond eye issues, such as hypertension or diabetes, our doctors are available to provide medical support,” Icha stated.

The initiative received high praise from government and traditional authorities. Dr. Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, Edo State Commissioner for Health, represented by Dr. Edward Aisowieren, Director of Medical Services, commended the programme’s impact, stating that the “Eye Can See” initiative has proven to be life-changing for many residents.

“More than half of all causes of blindness are treatable. This programme is making a real difference by restoring sight and giving people a chance to live more productive lives,” he said. “The testimonies speak volumes, and I have personally seen the positive outcomes.”

Chief Raphael Oronsaye, the Obakhavbaye of Benin, who represented the Oba of Benin, also applauded Seplat Energy and its JV partners for their commitment to community wellbeing. He encouraged residents to continue embracing such opportunities provided by socially responsible organisations.

Representing NEPL, Owunari Tomikeimieye praised the large turnout and emphasized the importance of protecting national oil and gas infrastructure. “It is from these resources that impactful programmes like ‘Eye Can See’ are funded. We urge the communities to help preserve them,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Dennis Laure, speaking on behalf of the recipients, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Seplat JV. “This programme has restored my sight and dignity. For years, poor vision made my life and work difficult. Today, I have hope again,” he said.

The “Eye Can See” programme continues to stand as a model CSR intervention in Nigeria, combining health outreach with sustainable community development, and reinforcing Seplat Energy’s commitment to improving lives in its host communities.

