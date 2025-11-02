Dantata, Dankabo, Others Bag Posthumous Awards At Nigeria’s First Aircraft Landing Centenary

The Caliphate Aviation Training Centre, in collaboration with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has honoured late Alhaji Adamu Dankabo, late Alhaji Aminu Dantata and late Malam Aminu Kano with posthumous awards.

Others were; late Alhaji Sa’ad Sa’id, and the 9th Emir of Kano, late Alhaji Usman bin Abdullahi II, as Kano marked 100 years of the first aircraft landing in Nigeria.

The grand celebration and closing ceremony was organised by the Caliphate Aviation Training Centre, in collaboration with FAAN, to commemorate the centenary of the first aircraft landing in the country, held in Kano on Saturday.

The event, supported by key aviation agencies and stakeholders, brought together pioneers, veteran aviators, airlines, and government representatives to honour individuals and institutions that contributed to the development of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Other awardees included; FAAN, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Max Air, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Bayero University Kano (BUK), and Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Chairman, Governing Board of FAAN among others.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Planning and Coordination for the anniversary, Mr Sa’ad Sa’id-Sa’ad, said the celebration aimed to recognise the historical significance of aviation in Nigeria and inspire the next generation of aviators.

He said Caliphate Aviation Training Centre, which organised the event, was certified by the NCAA and affiliated with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, and African Aerospace University, Abuja.