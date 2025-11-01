Labour Journalists Seek Home-Grown Solutions To Tackle Poverty, Inequality

Members of the La- bour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) has called for stronger domestic resource mobilisation and fair labour practices to confront the twin challenges of poverty and inequality in the country. Acting National Chair- man of LACAN, Mr. Patrick Abulu made the call at the 2025 Annual Labour Conference in Abuja themed, “Improving Internal Resource Mobilisation for Financing Anti-Poverty and Inequality Interventions in Nigeria.” Abulu, who described poverty and inequality as “The most critical project of our time,” warned that Nigeria could not overcome them by relying on external aid or temporary fixes, but by homegrown economic solutions. He said: “Waiting for external saviours is a strategy of the past. The solutions to our problems and the resources to fund them must be generated from within.

We must look inwards, plug the leaks in our national treasury, and demand a system where Nigeria’s immense wealth is mobilised for the benefit of all Nigerians, not just a privileged few.” Speaking further, Abulu linked Nigeria’s poverty crisis to widespread labour casualisation and unfair recruitment practices, describing them as “primary drivers of poverty and in- equality. “You cannot finance the fight against poverty while simultaneously creating new poverty.

When a worker is denied a living wage, job security, and the dignity that comes with stable employment, we are not building a nation; we are constructing a powder keg of social discontent.” He further argued that the casualisation of work- ers erodes the tax base and undermines national development, insisting that the fight for fair employment conditions was inseparable from the fight for a prosperous and equitable Nigeria.