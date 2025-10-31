Indonesia Investors To Stake Fresh Investments In Nigeria, Target Non-oil Sector

The Indonesian Ambassador-designate to Nigeria, Bambang Suharto, has disclosed that Indonesian investors are targeting fresh opportunities in Nigeria in 2026, across various sectors, including Oil and Gas, Agri- culture, Health, Manufacturing, Renewable energy, Mining, and the Fintech / digital economy. This, he said, is in a bid to boost the volume of bilateral trade between Nigeria and Indonesia significantly, which is currently standing at $6 billion. Suharto made this known in his opening remarks at the fourth edition of the Nigerian–Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum (NIITF 2025) in the City of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Reaffirming the depth of friendship and shared values between both nations, Suharto explained that the bilateral trade between Nigeria and Indonesia had reached $6 billion in 2023, driven increasingly by nonoil sectors. He said: “Our two nations share not only eco- nomic aspirations, but also, the rich diversity and resilience that define our peoples. Indonesia and Nigeria are both multi-ethnic, multi-religious nations that have found unity in diversity and progress through partnership.” He lauded NICCI’s un- wavering efforts in building a credible bridge between governments and the private sector, and expressed Indonesia’s commitment to advancing cooperation in renewable energy, agri- business, healthcare, manufacturing, and sustainable trade.

In his address at the event, the President of Nigerian–Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NICCI), Mr. Ishmael Balogun, echoed a vivid picture of trans- formation and collaboration between Nigeria and Indonesia, saying, “we are not merely gathered as representatives of two nations, but as builders of a bridge one that connects policy with progress, ideas with investment, and nations with new possibilities. According to Balogun, Nigeria–Indonesia trade, which stood at a modest $1.73 billion in 2019, had grown remarkably to over $6 billion by 2023 a clear testament to renewed con- fidence and cooperation. Balogun recounted the journey of NIITF from its humble beginnings in 2022 to its current status as a re- spected platform driving tangible results in bilateral trade and investment. He reflected on how NICCI, once a dormant institution in 2018, had been revital- ized under his leadership into a vibrant chamber boasting very vibrant and active corporate members.