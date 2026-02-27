11,000 Delegates Expected As Lagos Hosts 2026 Africa Gaming Expo

No fewer than 11,000 delegates are expected to converge on Lagos for the 2026 edition of the Africa Gaming Expo (AGE), a cross-border industry platform designed to accelerate job creation and deepen collaboration across African economies.

The Expo, which seeks to further push Africa’s gaming market to global prominence while expanding employment opportunities, will be hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of efforts to reinforce Lagos’ standing as Africa’s leading commercial, technology and regulatory hub.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA), Bashir Are, disclosed this during a press conference held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other organisers present at the briefing included Charles Ekundayo, Chief Executive Officer of African Gaming Expo; Adenike Oyebamiji, Public Relations Officer/Chief Operating Officer, Africa Gaming Expo; Samuel Roland, Chief Operating Officer, LSLGA; Sheriff Olaniyan, Chairman, Association of Nigeria Bookmakers (ANB); and Tamunopreye Tuadibofa, Executive Secretary, ANB.

With the theme, “Africa’s Gaming Market: Frontier to Prominence,” the third edition of Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) 2026 will hold from March 24 to 27, 2026.

Activities lined up for the four-day event include an opening cocktail, conferences and exhibitions, an award night and a regulators’ roundtable.

AGE is endorsed by the Gaming Regulators Africa Forum (GRAF), International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR), Association of Nigeria Bookmakers, Lagos State Government and the Federation of State Gaming Regulators of Nigeria.

Are said, “Africa Gaming Expo (AGE) 2026, the continent’s premier gaming, lottery, and emerging-technology conference, returns to Lagos for its 3rd edition, convening regulators, policymakers, investors, operators, technology providers, and compliance leaders from across Africa and the global gaming ecosystem.

He explained that this year’s edition is capturing Africa’s decisive transition from an emerging frontier to a structured, investable, and globally significant gaming market.

He further stated that, “The theme reflects growing regulatory maturity, technology adoption, cross-border collaboration, and the increasing role of gaming in revenue diversification and job creation across African economies.

“AGE 2026 will feature high-level policy dialogues, regulatory and compliance workshops, technology and fintech showcases, investor forums, and cross-border partnership sessions. Key focus areas will include responsible gaming, AML/CFT compliance, digital payments, regulatory harmonisation, and the application of emerging technologies across gaming and lottery ecosystems.

“Building on the strong outcomes of its previous editions, the 3rd edition of Africa Gaming Expo is expected to attract thousands of delegates, including African and international regulators, financial-intelligence stakeholders, gaming operators, global suppliers, fintech innovators, and institutional investors.

“Africa Gaming Expo 2026 reaffirms Africa’s readiness to compete, collaborate, and lead, positioning Lagos as the gateway to a gaming market that has moved decisively from frontier to prominence,” Are stated.