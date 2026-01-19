11-Year-Old Boy Diagnosed Of Heart Failure, Kidney Disease, Tuberculosis Cries Out For Help

For 11-year-old David Paul, life has been as hard as it can possibly be as he has been in pain and agony from the discomfort of multiple life threatening conditions that have plagued him for almost 2 years.

His wearied and helpless mother, Blessing Paul has been helplessness and concerned about the future of her son. For the past 2 years, David has been in and out of different hospitals starting with the Model Primary Health Care, Emenike Junction, Mile 1 Diobu, Port Harcourt, Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo and a private hospital in Uyo seeking for healing for his conditions.

However, the major treatments and management are done at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, formerly Braithwait Memorial Hospital (BMH), which has all his medical details.

According to his father Paul Daniel, the boy has been diagnosed with Heart Failure, TB and kidney disease with the consultant saying that while the kidney issues can better be managed locally he didn’t know if it can be treated outside the country.

David’s story in the past two years has been a very touchy one as narrated by the mother who has literally aban- doned her petty trading to stay with her son as care giver. So they need N500,000, just to flush water from his system, monthly.

“They will flush the water, do cardiography for the heart, x-ray and everything.” His father told our reporter that the consultant handling David had advised a phased treatment starting with getting the heart to function properly, treating the tuberculosis before considering kidney transplant.

“The heart treatment can be done in Nigeria, but the Kidney, the consultant said it can only be managed in Nigeria. I can’t tell if he’s flown abroad whether he can be fully treated.

“As at June this year before he tested positive for TB, the consul- tant roughly put the cost of Kidney and Heart treatments between a range of N19m – N30M”, he stated.

The family is calling on the government, ministries and agencies, non-governmental organisations, philanthropists and other members of the pubic to come to their aid in rescuing young David and giving him a chance to live a full and fulfilled life.

Contacts; Father – Daniel Paul – 07085556206, 08064450145: Mother08101067730. Account details: Daniel Paul – 3070035721 – First Bank Plc; Daniel Paul – 2136272748 – UBA.