11 Vigilantes Killed, Many Missing As Operatives Foil Lakurawa’s Incursion Into Sokoto Community

A gun duel between local vigilance groups and Lakurawa bandits in Sokoto State’s Tangaza Local Government Area on Friday initially claimed two lives, with the death toll later rising to 11 after nine more bodies were recovered.

However, additional corpses remained in the Lakurawa enclave forest, and efforts are underway to coordinate with soldiers and security agencies from Binji and Racca to retrieve them.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident began when local vigilantes foiled a bandit attack on Magonho community, sparking a clash that resulted in the initial two vigilante fatalities.

The bandits, approximately 40 in number, armed and riding 20 motorcycles, had stormed the village, rustling livestock before fleeing.

Troops from Forward Operating Base (FOB) Masallaci responded promptly, pursuing the bandits and recovering some stolen livestock.

The bandits later returned to Magonho village, opened fire, and set the MTN communication tower ablaze before fleeing.

