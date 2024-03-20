11 Students From Top Kenyan Varsity Killed in Bus Crash

A bus carrying students from a top Kenyan university collided with a truck on a busy highway after skidding in heavy rain, killing 11 of them and injuring 42 seriously, police said. The accident occurred at 5:50 pm (2:50 GMT) Monday at Maungu, 360 kilometres (220 miles) from the capital Nairobi, when the students from Kenyatta University were travelling to the coastal town of Mombasa.

Ten people died on impact and another died later in hospital, police said, adding that 42 people were seriously injured. “The driver of (the) university bus was overtaking a fleet of motor vehicles and as it was raining heavily, the bus skidded to the right side of the road,” the report said. This “prompted the driver of the truck to avoid a head-on collision, hence hitting the left side of the university bus,” it added.