11 Plc Takes Bold Steps In Clean Energy Initiative

11 Plc, (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) has made significant advancements in the LPG and CNG sectors in its commitment to expanding avenues for clean energy across the country.

Speaking at the company’s 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, the Chairman, 11 Plc, Ramesh Kansagra, highlighted the company’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint.

According to him, the company has inaugurated several prime stations in Lagos and Oyo state as compressed natural gas outlets, supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope initiative.

The Chairman, who was represented by Non-Executive Director, Aminu Abdulkadir, said this move underscored the company’s commitment to promoting cleaner energy sources and reducing dependence on traditional fuels.

Kansagra said that the company’s LPG marketing presence had also been increased nationwide, providing meaningful access to cooking gas – a clean fuel for domestic cooking stressing that this initiative has enhanced the lives of customers and contributed to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

He emphasised the company’s dedication to innovation and sustainability, stating that 11 Plc aims to make clean energy sources available to an even greater part of the country in the coming years.

According to him , the company’s expanded clean energy initiatives are a testament to its commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint.

“The company’s clean energy initiatives have also created new opportunities for growth and development. By investing in CNG and LPG infrastructure, 11 Plc is creating jobs and stimulating economic activity in the communities it serves,” he noted.

“As 11 Plc continues to expand its clean energy initiatives, it is expected to play a significant role in Nigeria’s transition to a lowcarbon economy.

The company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation is a testament to its leadership in the energy industry,” Kansagra asserted. He stressed the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and operating responsibly.

According to him, by prioritising sustainability and innovation, 11 Plc is positioning itself for long-term success and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

He stated that 11 Plc’s clean energy initiatives had also received positive feedback from customers and stakeholders as it is continually meeting the evolving needs of its customers and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

“11 Plc’s expanded clean energy initiatives are a significant step towards promoting sustainability and reducing dependence on traditional fuels. “The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability is a testament to its leadership in the energy industry,” he concluded.

