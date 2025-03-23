11 Kidnapped, One Killed As Insecurity Escalate In Benue

Share

At least 11 people were reportedly kidnapped, and one person was killed on Saturday when suspected kidnappers attacked Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

The deceased, a driver, was reportedly shot dead by the abductors while attempting to escape an earlier abduction attempt at Efu’egwanokwu.

Ohimini is one of the Local Government Areas in the Benue South Senatorial District grappling with growing insecurity in the State.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Local Government, Adole Gabriel, strongly condemned the kidnapping.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Political Matters, Audu Sunday, Adole disclosed that the incident occurred on the Omutele-Ankpechi road on Saturday night, where 11 persons were reportedly abducted.

He expressed deep concern over the rising insecurity in the region and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the safe release of the abducted victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Ohimini Local Government Chairman emphasized the need for immediate and strategic security measures to curb the alarming trend of kidnappings in the area.

He appealed to the State Government for urgent intervention, stressing that the growing insecurity poses a grave threat to the safety and well-being of the people in the local government.

Adole also called on the State Government to deploy necessary resources and security reinforcements to prevent further escalation of criminal activities in the area.

“We can no longer sit back and watch our people live in fear. I urge the State Government to treat this security challenge as a matter of urgency. The lives and safety of our citizens must remain a top priority,” Adole stated.

He reassured residents of his commitment to ensuring peace and security while working closely with relevant authorities to address the problem.

