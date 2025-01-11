11 Injured In Multiple Auto Crash Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Share

No fewer than 11 persons have reportedly sustained several degree of injuries following multiple accidents along the Interchange section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that 21 people were involved in the crash while 11 people, comprising 8 males and three females, sustained injuries.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta noted that the accident occurred at about 7:30 am on Saturday.

According to the statement issued by the spokesman of the state-owned traffic agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, the crash occurred when a Mazda bus collided with a truck that was trying to maneuver its way into the premises of a private company along the axis.

Akunbiyi added that another Toyota Hiace bus that was coming behind also collided with the vehicles following a loss of control and also a serious crash involving a truck and an 18-seater passenger bus at Cway junction a few meters after Heyden filling station, interchange.

“The vehicles involved are a MAZDA bus with number plate SMK 554 YH, a MACK truck with number plate FNN 934 XA, and a TOYOTA Hiace bus with number plate kJA 995 XA.

“21 people were involved, including 12 adult males and nine adult females, while 11 people were injured, including eight males and three females.

“The injured victims were taken to Idera Hospital at Shagamu by Federal Roads Safety Corps.” the statement added.

