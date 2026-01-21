11 Die In Benin–Asaba Highway Crash

Not less than 11 persons reportedly lost their lives in a fatal road accident along the Benin–Asaba highway in Edo State.

The crash, which also left seven others injured, occurred at Okhuahe community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area occured on January 17, 2026.

Investigations revealed that an 18-seater commercial bus heading towards Lagos attempted to overtake another vehicle and, in the process, collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Cyril Mathew, said the impact of the collision led to the instant death of 11 occupants.

According to him, rescue operatives of the corps swiftly moved to the scene to evacuate the injured victims to nearby hospitals for treatment.

He added that the bodies of the deceased were recovered and deposited at the morgue.

The FRSC boss cautioned motorists against dangerous overtaking and reckless driving, stressing that strict compliance with traffic regulations remained the surest way to curb road crashes