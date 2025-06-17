11 CBT Centres, Registrants Face Sanctions Over Fingerprint Infractions

Share

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has recommended sanctions against 11 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres and several registrants over fingerprint irregularities discovered during registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar and Chief Executive, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja after a stakeholders’ meeting involving the affected CBT centres and candidates.

He said the proposed sanctions are aimed at preserving the integrity of the Board’s examination processes, but noted that they are subject to the approval of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa.

According to Oloyede, any registrant found to have registered more than 50 candidates with biometric infractions should be banned from all activities of the Board.

He said such individuals would not be allowed to register or sit for the UTME, and would also be barred from participating in examinations conducted by WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB for a period of three years. After the expiration of the suspension, the Board would review their cases, and if remorse is shown, the sanctions may be lifted.

Registrants involved in fewer than 50 infractions will be issued warnings and required to submit a written apology to the Board. They will also sign an undertaking pledging not to engage in such actions again.

On the part of the CBT centres, Oloyede said all implicated operators will be warned and made to sign a bond of ethical compliance. Additionally, they must provide evidence of staff training on ethical standards, which must be conducted and certified by a federal university in their vicinity. He stressed that the Board will not work with any of the centres until it receives such certification.

Oloyede also cautioned that the Board would not tolerate any further excuses from affected centres. He said that those operated by federal government institutions will be reported to the relevant authorities for appropriate disciplinary measures.

During the meeting, most of the affected registrants and centre operators admitted to their roles in the biometric infractions. Some attributed the misconduct to ignorance, while others cited pressure to meet registration targets. Many of them broke down in tears and pleaded for leniency.

Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who was also present at the meeting, stated that the actions of the defaulting registrants warrant prosecution and possible jail terms. He, however, appealed to JAMB to exercise mercy by allowing them to sign undertakings to avoid future misconduct.

An official from Jicoras CBT Centre, Bashir Gumel, said the centre had launched an internal investigation and assured JAMB that those found guilty would be disciplined. He said the outcome of the investigation would be submitted to the Board. Gumel added that the centre, located in a remote area with few CBT facilities, was participating in UTME registration for the first time and was unaware of such infractions. He gave assurances that similar violations would not recur.

The affected CBT centres include Misau Emirate ICT Centre in Misau, Bauchi State; Ijaw National Academy in Kiama, Bayelsa State; Directorate of ICT at the Nigerian Army University in Biu, Gombe State; Emerald IT Academy Limited in Benin City, Edo State; Tigh Technologies located at Sascon International School, Maitama, Abuja; Jicoras CBT Centre in Babura, Jigawa State; Huntsville Technology Limited in Anthony, Lagos State; Jolas College CBT Centre in Obalende, Lagos; Abdul Ocean Weath CBT Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State; the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Wase, Plateau State; and the Consulate Salle D’Examen CBT Centre near Navy Barracks, Agip Estate, Rivers State.

