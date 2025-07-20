11 Arrested In Alleged Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl with an unsound mind in Kebbi State.

This is part of efforts to rid Kebbi State of all forms of Gender-Based Violence, according to a statement by CSP Nafiu Abubakar, Public Relations Officer of the command.

It is further stated that the Divisional Police Officer, Shanga, acting on credible intelligence, arrested the 11 suspects on July 13, 2025.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Bakanike, Danladi Nauyi, Danjuma Meli, Ibrahim Dankura, Ibrahim Isiaka, Masta Maishayi, Bello Muhammad, Danjuma Kodo, Aminu Isah, Zayyanu Isah, and Ahmed Usman, all from Tungar Giwa village, Shanga LGA of Kebbi State.

The suspects allegedly took advantage of Sa’ima Dauda, a 13-year-old girl with an unsound mind, by giving her money ranging from N200 to N500, luring her to different locations, and having sexual intercourse with her, which resulted in her pregnancy.

She safely delivered a baby boy on July 8, 2025.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspects confessed to the alleged crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, to intensify efforts in arresting the remaining two fleeing suspects and ensure a diligent investigation.

The CP reiterated the Command’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and speedy investigation of Gender-Based Violence cases in the State.