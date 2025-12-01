11 Abducted In Kano Community

The Faruruwa Security Forum of Shanono and Bagwai Local Government areas of Kano State have confirmed the abduction of eleven people in an overnight bandit raid.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Community Forum, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, said the bandits also carted away two cows and several other animals.

He said, “We got wind of information that the bandits are approaching our Communities from the Katsina side, and we informed Security since 7 pm in the evening, but unfortunately, no action was taken”.

Bagobiri added that, “the Bandits came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons shouting where your Security are let them come, and they operate till 11 pm unhindered”.

The Chairman notes in dismay that, “we cannot understand what is going on, how can we inform security of a movement of Criminals and nothing would be done until they perpetrated their heinous crimes at ease”.

Another report has it that the same group of Bandits have abducted a number of innocent residents of the Tsanyawa Local Government area of Kano during the overnight raids.

Reports have it that on Saturday, some Bandits abducted three persons at Tsanyawa Local Government after killing an elderly woman who pleaded with them not to take away her Son.

In the same vein, a victim of bandit attacks in Shanono, where ten people were taken away, complained that they are asking for Ransom payments, with huge amounts that nobody has that kind of money in the whole of the Communities.