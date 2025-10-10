10th -Year Remembrance: Alamieyeseigha Was A Movement –Ijaw Group

The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has described the late Diepreye Peter Alamieyeseigha as not just a governor but a movement.

It added that he was a symbol, a shield for the oppressed and a voice for the voiceless. In a statement yesterday to mark 10 years of his departure, Dr Kennedy Tonjo West, President, Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), it stated that full decade may have passed, but the vacuum created by his absence still looms large.

The statement maintained that late Alamieyeseigha championed resource control, environmental justice, and economic emancipation for the Niger Delta.

The statement reads: “Today marks exactly 10 years since the passing of His Excellency, Chief Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha, the first civilian Governor of Bayelsa State and the only man ever rightfully called the Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation.”