10th Speakership: Pressure Mounts On Shettima, Adamu To Disband Aggrieved Aspirants Coalition

The Speakership race of the 10th National Assembly has taken a new dimension as there are strong indications that the contenders are now attempting to unite behind one person to challenge the candidacy of Tajudeen Abbas as the 10th NASS Speaker.

It could be recalled that in the build-up of the leadership of the 10th Assembly set to kick off in June 2023, a lot of Members-elect have thrown their hat in the ring for the number four seat.

But on Monday, May 8, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu use consensus mode to pick Abbas as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives after much consultation.

This has, however, led Muktar Betara, Idris Wase, Aminu Jaji, Alhassan Doguwa, and Sada Soli, five disgruntled MPs, to band together to oppose Abbas, the candidate backed by the incoming president.

In a move to outsmart the initial decision of the party, the MPs said, “We can choose the candidate from among ourselves, but we’ll all sit down and decide on it, Betara stated on Friday in a move to produce a consensus candidate among themselves.

“I can guarantee you all that God would only appoint one person to serve as Speaker. We won’t encounter any problems, I can promise you that. We’re going to decide to back one of us as speaker.

The Joint Task and Abbas were said to have visited the vice president-elect to mediate the conflict, according to earlier reports.

Abbas stated during the meeting in Abuja that he is still in contact with Wase, Betara, Onuoha, and other people.

“I’ll do my best to get in touch with the other candidates. My brother is Rt Hon Betara. We both hail from the same state and subregion, and I get along with him the best of anyone. I will maintain that I first met him two nights ago.

“Around 1 pm today I met with Rt. Hon Wase, the deputy speaker. We will continue with the engagements so we can have a rancour-free Assembly,” he said.

Additionally, Shettima and Abdullahi Adamu are under intense pressure to put an end to the uprising in the House, The New Telegraph has learned.

Shettima and Betara are both from Borno State, although Shettima hasn’t commented on the contest for Speaker. To address the matter, several party leaders have turned to him.

Shettima, who hails from Borno State, is currently a representative for Borno Central in the National Assembly.

Many party members think Betara has an advantage over the competition and that his resignation will make the opposition weaker.

Additionally, it was discovered that Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman, and Suleiman Kyari, the Deputy Chairman, are facing pressure to step in.

Kyari is from Borno State, while Adamu comes from the same part of North Central as Wase and Gagdi.

The verdict on the election appears to be facing ambiguity until Bola Tinubu’s return, though, since the President-elect is now away on vacation.