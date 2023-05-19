10th Speaker: Why I Settled For Abbas –Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday resolved to interface with the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), over the lingering seniority controversy among top officials on director cadre to fill the vacant position of Auditor-General of the Federation The committee, led by Hon Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), took the decision after the representative of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Folasade Esan, Mr Okonkwo Udoh, had made a submission before it on the matter.

Recall that the committee had at the last sitting summoned the Head of Service to appear before it to clarify the issue of seniority amongst the directors and their appointment dates and the issuance of two different contradict- ing official memos from the Federal Civil Service Commission within 24 hours, which had further halted the selection processes.

While taking the decision, the Chairman, Hon Oke said that the selection processes would have to be put on hold for now to allow for due consultations on the contending issues including interface with the Attorney General of the Federation on legal interpretation on the matter. He queried: “Why are they in a hurry now? There’s no provision for the office of the Auditor General of the Federation to be run by a director.

It is illegal; the director occupying that office cannot perform the constitutional roles of the Auditor General of the Federation. “We are having a backlog of audited accounts of the Federation for the 2020, 2021, 2022, which are yet to be laid before the National Assembly because of the absence of a substantive Auditor General of the Federation who is to sign them.

“As a committee, we go through the submissions before us, consult with the Attorney General of the Federation before we arrive at our final decision on the matter that will be acceptable to all the parties involved.” The aggrieved directors had made submissions and urged the committee to look critically into the issue based on existing laid down civil service rules and regulations and urged the committee to be guided by the provisions of the civil service rules 01, 02 and 03 respectively, alleging manipulation of the selection processes from unnamed quarters.