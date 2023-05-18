10th Speaker: Why I settled For Abass – Gbajabiamila

…Says he has capacity, competent

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that he endorsed Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for the speaker of the 10th Assembly because of his proven capacity to build on legislative gains so far recorded by his administration.

Gbajabiamila revealed this on Wednesday night at a meeting of the Joint Task-10th Assembly and members-elect held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

According to him, apart from being a loyal party man that would not betray the party, Abbas has the requisite capacity to lead the House.

“I stand before you here as a testament to what party loyalty and consistency can do in your life. I have a story to tell and I am sure everybody has one story or the other to tell. My story may not be unique. I came here on the platform of a party.

“We don’t have an independent candidacy in Nigeria. It’s not in our constitution or laws. Perhaps, one day we will get to that point. But my core belief is that if I come here on the platform of a party, there is a saying all over the world that your party is always supreme”, he stated.

Regretting supporting Tambuwal in 2011, Gbajabiamila said “You will disagree with your party just like people will disagree among family members but at the end of the day, the party is an organised structure.

“Let no one kid you. I am here to offer advice. I have been the pioneer leader of what they called ‘The House Project’ when we installed Tambuwal as speaker. I regret it”.

Continuing, Gbajabiamila noted that “The incoming speaker will tell you more of the travails and the problems we went through for 4 years when we did that the first and the second time. And I want you to hold that in stark comparison to what the last 4 years have been.

“Now, when you look at those two sessions and the last one that is just rounding up, you have the benefit of being able to compare, and then, you take an informed decision.

“Not when somebody comes and tells you no, no, the independence of the legislature cannot be compromised, that’s hogwash. Nobody is compromising the independence of the legislature.

“The last person that will do it is me. But the fact that your party says this is where we are going, doesn’t mean you are compromising the independence of the legislature.

“Many of us are new here, people will talk to you. They will cajole you, and say all sorts of things in flowery and romantic language but at the end of the day, we have to be mindful of one thing- the party we represent has its leaders. The governors from the state whether we like it or not, are very powerful. You can do your own personal bidding today.

“I share these things just to advise from my own experience. In 2015, I ran for the speakership of the House of Representatives. The party nominated me.

“The whole world was sure that I was going to win that race. We lost by about 6 votes. A few of our party members worked against me and combined with the PDP at the time.

“Four years later, I ran again and won that election with 284 votes, the highest in the history of the Nigerian parliament. And what did I do, I think time has come for me to say one or two things I would not have ordinarily said.

“What did I do? I gave the chairmanship of perhaps the most powerful committee in any legislature in the world to one of the prime movers who fought against me and worked against the party at the time.

“Not only did I give him that committee, but I also turned my face away and gave him a free hand just like I gave to every committee chairman.

“If I don’t support you today, we all have to fear God, it’s for a reason. It’s not because I have a problem with you. It’s not because I don’t like you. It’s because as I stand here today, for those who know me, I just won my sixth term, perhaps the oldest legislator except for one.

“It’s because I eat, drink, and sleep and wake up with the legislature in my heart. That’s my constituency and I love that institution such much.

“So, I decided to support a person that’s least close to me of everybody that is running because I saw in him a man with tremendous capacity.”

“The speaker appealed to the members-elect from opposition parties to support Abass and Kalu to emerge as the presiding officers.

Also speaking at the meeting, Abbas appealed to members-elect to engage in constructive criticism and denied allotting standing committees. He explained that he was endorsed by the party because of his pedigree.

He opined that opposing the party’s position will not be healthy adding that it will pay more to align with the party’s decision on zoning.

“Mr. Speaker has not discussed interests in the 10th Assembly. The speaker’s support is based on my pedigree and capacity. He believes I would sustain the achievements of the 9th Assembly.

“Let the contestants engage you on the issues. Is he competent? Is he transparent? does he have the right temperament? Is he just and fair? These are the right questions. If anyone is trying to drag you to go for another house project, be mindful.

“In the past, it did not work, in the 8th Assembly it did not work, what makes you think that in the 10th Assembly under a veteran politician like Asiwaju, it will work?

“If you are here to take dividends of democracy to your people if you are here to contribute your own quota in lawmaking, believe me, rebellion against the government should not be one of those things you should do. What you need is constructive engagement. We need guided cooperation between the two tiers of government.

“So, please take note of that. It is a lie that committees have already been shared among certain members”.

“In his remarks, Kalu urged the members-elect to work towards synergy among the political parties. “At this time, a single view will not give us a balanced approach to solve our hydra-headed needs. Joint Task is raising a call today and saying come, let us work together as a parliament to give to Nigerians what is best. It’s not about any party.

“Today, I join my colleagues to say this is your home. The home where you will get leadership that goes beyond presiding officers. What you do today and in these two weeks with us will determine how high you go because you will not achieve alone but we will join our hands with your own hands.

“We will help you uphold the problems of your constituencies making sure that inequality that exists between the old members and the new members is resolved so that participatory inequality would be ended where the voices of various Constituencies could be heard on the floor of the parliament.