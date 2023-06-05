10th Speaker: VP Moves Against Betara’s Ambition

…Mobilizes traditional rulers against him

Against the belief in some quarters that the Vice President, Kashim Shettima in response to the ambition of Hon. Muktra Betara’s candidature for the Speakership of the 10th House of Representatives, a lawmaker who is a confidant of Betara has said that the Vice President is the first opposition to the ambition.

The confidant, Hon. Malik Salihu who spoke to some journalists in Abuja said the Vice President had done everything, including mobilizing some Traditional leaders to influence Betara to step down.

The North East politician, who is one of the supporters of Hon. Betara Candidature for Speakership, craving anonymity also said that the Vice President confided in some persons that he would never allow Betara to become Speaker because it would mind his influence and leadership in Borno State and North East.

The former Honourable member said that Shettima had said to a person that he can’t be using the Presidential jet as Vice President to Borno and Betara as a Speaker would be using the Presidential jet also to the state.

Both Vice President and Hon. Betara are from Borno State in the North East.

When the former lawmaker was told that some people say why Betera has gone this far is because the Vice President has been supporting him, if not he would have stepped down, the lawmaker said, “l am telling you that the day before yesterday – that is two days ago – the Chief of Biu and one Chief of Askiria Uba in Southern Borno and Betera’s elder brother were summoned by the Vice President to impress it upon him (Hon. Betara) to step down.

“Let me tell you that the Vice President confided in someone that how can he today land in Borno with a Presidential jet and Betara as the Speaker also lands with another Presidential jet and motorcades and everything, that he will not allow that to happen because there cannot be two masters at the same time.

“Unfortunately, Hon. Betara is resolute on his ambition and cannot be dissuaded. He is not driven on personal interest but on the interest of his colleagues who believe in his ability to lead to 10th House of Representatives.”

Betara is one of those contesting for the 10th Assembly Speakership.

Others in the race are Hon. Idris Wase, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Hon. Sani Jaji, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi and Hon. Miriam Onuoha.