10th Speaker: Progressive govs’ endorse Abbas, Kalu

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has said the Forum has resolved to back the choice of the party for the position of speakers and deputy speaker of the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu.

The governor made the disclosure when he hosted the campaign team of the Abbas/Kalu joint ticket led by the Joint Task –10th Assembly Coalition at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge yesterday evening in Asokoro, Abuja.

He said the party has made the best choice of presiding officers for the House, and the least the governors should do is to ensure that the party’s preference and vision is actualised come June 13.

Uzodinma commended members of the coalition who are drawn from the eight political parties that won seats in the 10th House, saying they made the right decision to support the joint ticket.