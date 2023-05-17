10th Speaker: Place Nigeria’s Interest First, Ooni Of Ife Tells Abbas, Kalu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has urged the APC preferred Speaker and Deputy Speaker for the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen and Hon. Benjamin Kalu, to always have the interest of the country at heart in the discharge of their duties as presiding officers.

The Ife monarch who advised on Wednesday in Abuja when the duo paid him a courtesy visit enjoined Hon. Abbas and Kalu to always have the interest of Nigeria at heart in the course of discharging their duties.

He said: “Carry everyone along so that they will love you for who you are, not for the fact that when you get to be the speaker, they will lobby you for positions.

“But they’ll love you for the great things you will do for the betterment of our dear nation.”

The monarch who reminded the candidates of their changing positions and their attendant responsibilities noted that the country must come first in their leadership estimation

“You have become a servant from your constituency, you want to be a bigger servant to be the speaker of the House and a much bigger servant to serve our dear nation.

“Always remember that the interest that is number one to you is the interest of our dear nation, followed by the interest of your party, for what is important is that you carry your people along,” Ooni said.

He, therefore, offered his royal blessings for the duo with prayers in anticipation of their success, just as he urged them to support and encourage the women among them.

“May God almighty be with you. May God almighty bless you. May God almighty honour you, guide and protect you.

“Also, give women support and encouragement, the Feminine ones, support them,” he said.