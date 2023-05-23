10th Speaker: Over 150 Reps Accompany Abbas To APC Secretariat

…Says no review of zoning formula

As part of their solidarity with the anointed speakership candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, over 150 members-elect on Tuesday accompanied him to the national secretariat of the ruling party in Abuja.

Abbas, in the company of his anointed deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu went on a consultative meeting with the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Fielding questions from reporters after the parley with the APC NWC members, Abbas dismissed stories that the party would reverse its decision on the zoning arrangement of principal officers of the National Assembly.

“To the best of our knowledge, the party is resolute on its earlier decision to sustain the announcement made earlier.

“We are not aware there’s any change of decision concerning the candidature of my humble self and my colleague from the House of Reps and my colleague in the Senate.

“There has not been anything like that to the best of our knowledge.

On the issue of reaching out, he said: “I can assure you we are doing the best we can. Just a week ago, you observed three aspirants, one of them is here with us, and has come out publicly to declare their support for us.

“As we are talking today, I am engaging not less than three other contestants. We are talking and hopeful that at the end of the day, we will be able to reach a precise destination.”

“On what Nigerians should expect if he emerges the speaker of the House, he said: “We are assuring them that the case we have recorded in the 9th assembly will not only be sustained but it will be improved.

“Very soon we are coming with our sixteen-point agenda which will address each and every area we feel Nigeria should improve in the legislative chamber, please wait for the document to come out, you will see that Nigeria will move forward come June 13 202.”

Addressing the NWC, Kalu expressed appreciation for his nomination remarking that the decision would calm frayed nerves in the South East geopolitical zone over the cry of exclusion and marginalization over the power-sharing arrangement in the country.

“You sat and did the right thing. I never visited any of you, I never lobbied any of you, I never gave any of you any money, but you sat and picked me to be the DS. That means you were dispassionate about your decision.

“We are promising you that we will protect the institution. The sovereignty of the Legislature will be upheld but not overlook the inter-dependence of all arms. I pledge that my principal will be given the support to succeed.

“The Southeast is impressed that the party considered us this time around. This shows that the party is diversity sensitive.”

Also speaking, the chairman of the Joint Task-10th Assembly, Hon. Usman Kumo insisted that the decision by the party to settle for the duo of Abass and Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives was in tandem with international best practices.

He said the decision by the party was well thought out as the duo do not only have the right temperament but have the requisite competence and experience to preside over the affairs of the House of Representatives.

He warned against the repeat of the acrimonious relationship that existed between the legislature and executive arms under Senator Bukola Saraki-led leadership of the National Assembly.

“The Joint Task – 10th Assembly is a group of members-elect of the 10th House who came together for the unity of the country and the stability of the House. You people are talent hunters and you have hunted well.

“On Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, from 1979 to date, there is no parliamentarian in Nigeria who was privileged to sponsor 74 bills. What we want to do now is to promote synergy between the Executive and the Legislature. Out of the 74 bills, 21 were signed into law.

“The chairman of our party is the number one witness that if you go against your party, you may not represent your people well. We intend to promote this product because we need that synergy and harmonious relationship.

“Our zonal interventions and constituency projects are implemented 100% under the 9th Assembly because of the good relationship between the executive and the legislature.

“All of us here are more than willing, the ones you see here, and others have left for their constituencies after the induction.

“We would have brought over 250 members-elect here. We are going to ensure that we implement your zoning undiluted 100 per cent.”