10th Speaker: Northern Youths Urges G7, Members-Elect To Back Abbas

A group of youths under the auspices of the Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance has urged the speakership aspirants and other members-elect in the House of Representatives to support Hon Tajudeen Abbas to emerge as speaker of the 10th National Assembly.”

The President of the group, Abdullahi Bilal made the call in Abuja on Wednesday at a press conference.

He said as stakeholders in the Nigerian project for democracy and good governance, they are constrained to lend their voice to the debate on the speakership of the House of Representatives.

“We are aware of the discontent that has greeted the nomination of Hon Tajudeen Abbas by the APC as the candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as the strong opposition put forward by the eminent G7 group in the House of Representatives.

“While it is within their rights to express displeasure over the choice of Hon Tajudeen Abbas, they must understand that it’s only a united house that can stand; hence the need for all parties to support the candidature of Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

“As stakeholders of the party, it is incumbent that the G7 members act on the decision of the party in a bid to ensure that members of the opposition party do not undermine the APC”, he stated.

Continuing, the president said “The Northern Forum for Good Governance is also using this medium to reach out to members elect to support Hon Tajudeen Abbas in his ambition. Undoubtedly, he is one of the most experienced hands in the House of Representatives.

“His contributions on the floor have been noteworthy, and his leadership of various committees under his purview has also been topnotch. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a bridge-builder who understands the strategic importance of the House of Representatives in the country’s socioeconomic development.

“Given that Hon Tajudeen Abbas has the endorsement of the President-Elect, we wish to use this medium to appeal to the G7 and other members-elect to see the reason behind the choice of Hon Tajudeen Abbas.

“The APC must stay united at the risk of allowing some dramatic outcomes during the elections of principal officers in the House of Representatives.

“The decision to endorse Hon Tajudeen Abbas is in the party’s best interest and not the fact that he is the most suitable candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives position.

“Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is a loyal party man whose penchant for teamwork is tremendous. He has been known for carrying everyone along, and we believe this much he will do if supported to emerge as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We also wish to use this medium to encourage Hon Tajudeen Abbas to reach out to the G7 and other members-elect to pacify them to work in the party’s interest. They must admit that the task ahead of the incoming administration requires all hands to be on deck.

“The country’s challenges are enormous, and the incoming administration’s mantra is renewed hope. This can only happen if the party stays united and pursues a common goal.

“The G7 are respected members of the APC whose contribution to the growth and development of the party cannot be overemphasised. But again, the position of speaker is meant for one person, and the party has a say in those elected as principal officers in the National Assembly.

“The Northern Forum for Good Governance urges the G7 and other members-elect to focus on the strength and capacity of Hon Tajudeen Abbas rather than the fact that the party nominated him. In so doing, the G7 and other members would come to appreciate the party’s decision.

“There is the risk of giving the incoming administration a tough time settling down for the business at hand at this critical point of our existence. We are convinced that the G7 and other members elect are interested in the progress of the party and, as such, the need to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

“The G7, as stakeholders of the party in the House of Representatives, are encouraged to act as comrades in the spirit of unity and see to the emergence of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Northern Youth Forum for Good Governance appreciates and commends the G7 and other members-elect. We trust they will act in good faith and see Hon Tajudeen Abbas as one of them”.