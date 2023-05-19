New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 10th Speaker: Greater…

10th Speaker: Greater Majority Group Meets Speaker Gbajabiamila

In furtherance of his quest to ensure that the emergent 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives does not take off on a turbulent note, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, this afternoon met with leaders of the “Greater Majority.”

The group, a coalition of the seven opposition political parties in the incoming 10th Assembly, was led by Hon. Nicholas Mutu, the longest serving member of the House. Others who accompanied him included Hons. Fred Agbedi, convener, “Greater Majority,” Wole Oke, Ali Isa, Dennis Agbo, Mansur Soro and Kabiru Ahmadu. Spokespersons for the opposition, Dachung Bagos and Afam Ogene, were also part of the delegation.

The parley with Gbajabiamila is the climax of a series of interfaces, which the “Greater Majority” has had with all those aspiring to lead the House. According to the spokespersons, “During the talks, during which frank exchanges were shared, all sides agreed to embark on consensus building, in the interest of the institution of the legislature.”

Post Views: 7

Read Previous

After 12 Years, Man Utd Confirm Phil Jones’ Departure
Read Next

Oil Price Falls Below $73 Over Us Debt, Default Concerns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023