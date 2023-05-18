10th Speaker: Greater Majority Group Meets Gbajabiamila

In furtherance of his quest to ensure that the emergence of the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives does not take off on a turbulent note, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila this afternoon met with leaders of the “Greater Majority.”

The group, a coalition of the seven opposition political parties in the incoming 10th Assembly, was led by Hon. Nicholas Mutu, the longest-serving member of the House.

Others who accompanied him included Hons. Fred Agbedi, convener, “Greater Majority,” Wole Oke, Ali Isa, Dennis Agbo, Mansur Soro, and Kabiru Ahmadu.

Spokespersons for the opposition, Hons. Dachung Bagos and Afam Ogene were also part of the delegation.

The parley with Speaker Gbajabiamila is the climax of a series of interfaces that the “Greater Majority” has had with all those aspiring to lead the House.

According to the spokespersons, “During the talks, during which frank exchanges were shared, all sides agreed to embark on consensus building, in the interest of the institution of the legislature”