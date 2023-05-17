10th Speaker: G7 Opposed APC’s Zoning Policy, Not Tinubu – Gagdi

A lawmaker representing the Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Gagdi has revealed that the alliance formed by the Speakership aspirants known as G7 was not established to work against the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Tajudeen Abbas, a legislator from Kaduna State, was chosen by the APC to serve as Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, and Benjamin Kalu, a politician from Abia State as his deputy.

However, the decision was opposed by other interested aspirants and party members as they call for the review of the APC zoning formula.

But in an interview with reporters on Tuesday in Abuja, Gagdi stated that the alliance disagreed with the party’s decision, which had been made without the proper consultation and maybe without Tinubu’s influence.

“In the first instance, there was no consultation. It was highly disrespectful. We campaigned for the party, we are stakeholders in the party. We were elected under the leadership of the party.

” But there was no courtesy of even calling us to inform us about what the party is arranging,” he said.

“I know the principles of our President-elect whom I so much respect. Up till today, I don’t believe that what is happening the President-elect is aware of it or it is his idea. That is why we keep challenging the party that issued the thing.”

“We are not against anybody and we are not even against the President-elect. As far as we are concerned, we have not heard anything from him (Tinubu). We have not heard anything regarding whether he has zoned or endorsed a particular candidate.

“Except that the candidates that are being paraded, particularly the ones from the House of Representatives and his co-travelers, are the ones saying that that he has been endorsed by Tinubu. We have not heard that from (Tinubu) as far as the G7 is concerned.”

The member claimed that the party deserved to be rewarded because it received more votes in the north-central region than in the northwest.

He continued by saying that Tinubu had pledged to reward loyalty and could not have permitted Kaduna, where he had won one Local Government Area in the presidential election, to be designated as the speakership district.

“Tinubu had promised that he will reward loyalty and commitment. I think it negates even the commitment of the President-elect.

“What the party did contradicts the promise and commitment and the way of politics of Bola Tinubu.

“Zamfara gave the highest votes in the north-west and yet you have not given them a single position but you are giving to a state (that the APC won) one LGA. Are we rewarding disloyalty? So where is the principle of Bola Tinubu here? The party tore and throw it away.”