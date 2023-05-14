10th Speaker: C’River Reps Endorse Abass, Says Party Is Supreme 

The House of Representatives members-elect from Cross River State have pledged to support the candidature of Hon. Tajudeen Abass to emerge as Speaker of the 10th National Assembly.

The Cross River caucus of the House gave their endorsement when they paid a courtesy call on the APC preferred candidate in Abuja.

The group led by Hon. Michael Etaba, a member representing Obubra/Etung federal constituency declared that “The State National Assembly members pledged to be at the centre of decision making and reiterated the fact that Cross River State stands as the only state in the entire South‐South region that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rules and the majority of the lawmakers are of the ruling party.

“In conformity with better reasoning, therefore, they all resolved to continuously offer their unalloyed loyalty, solidarity and goodwill to the APC and its leader in the South-South, Senator Prof. Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State”

While endorsing Abass, the caucus said “The returning and potential lawmakers from the state believe very strongly in the ability and leadership credentials as well as the possibility of a resounding victory of Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, whom they all described as an astute and very experienced public service administrator cum suave political figure.

“They reasoned and quite understandably too that his leadership of the National Assembly will indeed reposition the 10th National Assembly and take it to a new and better height of legislative glory.

“Equally, the Cross River State legislators are of the opinion that the supremacy of the party must come to play and since Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen is of the ruling party, he will, in conjunction with his colleagues and the bearings of his political sagacity, bring in new ethics and ably transform the national legislative body to a towering pedestal.

“The Cross River State House of Representatives elects also reiterated their preparedness to put up a workable and beneficial A Game to enable them to deliver on their mandate by making the good people of Cross River State see the benefits of their contributions in the National Assembly.

“The various elected representatives reasoned that it was in the same National Assembly that some representatives from other States cooperated with each other regardless of party differences to draw many developmental projects to their States and that they are all first of all Cross Riverians before their respective political affiliations.

“In unison and in deep appreciation of the fatherly roles and the effective leadership which enabled them to get elected, they all thanked His Excellency, Senator Prof Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River State for providing them with the platform with which they are flourishing politically”.

It will be recalled that Cross River State has eight representatives in the lower chamber.