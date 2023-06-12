10th Speaker: 55 S/south Reps-Elect Adopt Abbas, Kalu

The anointment of Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday received a further boost as the 55 elected representatives from the South-South geopolitical zone have endorsed them.

The adoption took place at the residence of the longest-serving member of the House, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, (PDP, Delta) in Abuja.

The event was witnessed by all members of the caucus except two, with the caucus made up of elected legislators from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers respectively.

Addressing the speakership candidate and his deputy, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu at the meeting, one of the leaders of the caucuses from the zone, Hon. Unyime Idem from Akwa Ibom stated that the zone has come to a point where it must key into the vision and agenda of the Abbas/Kalu ticket, vigorously promoted by the Joint Task – 10th Assembly Coalition.

Idem, who’s also a zonal coordinator of the Joint Task, a coalition of 8 political parties that won seats in the 10th Assembly, expressed gratitude to his colleagues from the South-South for trusting him with the task of conveying their decision to the Joint Task.

“I consider it a great privilege welcoming our incoming speaker and deputy by the grace of God. As a coordinator of the Joint Task, it gives me pleasure to announce to your excellencies that we have 55 out of 55 members of the South-South caucus who have penned their signatures in support of the joint ticket.

“I, therefore, want to assure you that we will have the whole 55 as they are going to appear in the chamber on Tuesday to give you 55 votes from the South-South geopolitical zone,” Hon. Idem said.

In response to the announcement, the co-chairman of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe), thanked Hon. Idem for his leadership so far in the course of the campaign.

“This 55-over-55 is something we are not surprised by, given the level of support we have enjoyed from key members of the Caucus including yourself who have been with us in this journey right from the start.

“As I stand before you, raised by destiny and privilege to steer this ship, I have my elder brothers with me, particularly from the South-South such as Rt. Hon Kingsley Chinda.

“I want to say that the zone has paid its due and what’s remaining now is for Hon. T.J. Abbas and Kalu to reciprocate at the end of the day. And I want to assure you that by the character of the incoming Speaker and his Deputy, you will not be disappointed,”. Hon. Kumo said.

Hon. Abbas acknowledged the pivotal role colleagues from the South-South have played in bringing about the idea behind his speakership ambition.

“I have come here tonight to say thank you, thank you to people that love me. I have been to many regions in the country where I’ve been shown love, but that which I have experienced from the South-South in the course of this journey has been something else.

“I can mention so many names who have stood by me right from day one including my deputy chair of the committee. And I want to assure you that I will not take this generosity and solidarity for granted,” he said.

The Deputy Speakership candidate, Benjamin Kalu expressed gratitude to the zonal caucus for believing in their struggle to institutionalise a legislature anchored on the principles of equity and inclusiveness, adding that “What we started like a mustard seed has germinated and grown to this level of acceptance and support from our brothers and sisters across the regions of the country.

“I stand here also as part of the South and I said to myself that getting the South East and South West to endorse us, wasn’t going to be complete for me without having the South-South, and thank God the South-South has completed the circle by adopting us and we are so very grateful.

“I want to appreciate you for coming in your numbers and you have also invested in this project, invested money-wise even when some people didn’t believe in us then.

“But many notable South South lawmakers have shown great interest and commitment with some appearing on TV to shout it to the world about this project and today we are witnessing the result of that effort,” Kalu said.

According to Kalu “And let me tell you that the man that I will be supporting in the course of the Assembly God willing from Tuesday is a man that I was told is hardworking and I have seen it in this last few weeks. I was told about his detribalised nature, which I have also witnessed. I was told about his ethics and transparency, I have encountered them. All the qualities stated about this man, I have witnessed in his actions.

“And I want to tell you all here today that this is the right man to follow and you will not regret your actions.,” Kalu said, recalling that it was Hon. Abbas’ sterling qualities that inspired his deputy chairman on the Land Transport committee, a lawmaker also from the South-South to start lobbying returning members including the immediate past Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, pleading that his chairman, Hon. Abbas be supported to become the next speaker.