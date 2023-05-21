10th Speaker: 12 Out Of 14 Oyo Members-Elect Back Abbas, Kalu

Twelve House of Representatives members-elect from Oyo State have endorsed Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

In some documents obtained from a session held by the lawmakers, 12 members-elect out of the 14 seats from the state appended their signatures supporting the duo for speaker and deputy speaker.

The 12 members-elect are from both the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The list obtained by our correspondent shows the members-elect to include Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, Hon Stanley Adedeji, Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin, Hon. Lafisoye Akinmoyede and Hon. Bayo Adepoju.

Others are Hon. Ojo Sunday Makanjuola, Hon. Lamiju Alao-Akala, Hon. Kareem Tajudeen Abisodun, Hon. Oyedeji Oyeshina, Hon. Olaide Lateef, Hon. Aderemi Oseni and Hon. Akin Alabi.

The lawmakers, made up of both returning and newly elected members chose to work on the side of the Joint Task–10th Assembly, a coalition of members from the 8 political parties with seats in the incoming House, which is driving the APC zoning and the Abbas/Kalu joint ticket ahead of the June 13th inauguration.