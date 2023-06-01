10th Senate: Youths To Stage 2 Million-man March For Kalu

Youth groups under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) have set aside June 5, for a 2-million- man march in Abuja to press home their resolve that the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is the authentic consensus candidate of the people of South East for the position of the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. Rising from a general meeting of the association in Owerri yesterday, the group also resolved in a communique that the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone the Senate president position to South East for fairness, equity and justice.

The communique which was signed by the president- general of the Igbo youth groups, Goodluck Ibem, Ndubuisi Uche (Secretary) and Okey Nwaoru (Publicity Secretary) equally called on President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to access medical treatment and attend to his health. A number of other issues resolved by the youths were: “That Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is seriously I’ll and needs urgent medical treatment by his doctors who know his medical history and know better how to treat him for a better medical result. This is pertinent to help reduce youth restiveness and insecurity in the South East.

“That, the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes in the nation, because food security is important to sustain human existence. “That, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress should zone the position of the Senate president to the South East geopolitical zone and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the current Senate Chief Whip, is the consensus candidate of the people of South East.

This will ensure fairness, equity and justice.” The youth groups as well urged President Tinubu to prevail on petroleum marketers to stop the arbitrary increase of fuel prices, emphasising that its effect is already causing untold hardship on the people. They also suggested that the Federal Government should liberalise the petroleum sector to enable more investors to come into the sector to build refineries for the production of fuel and other petroleum products.