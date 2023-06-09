Few hours after President Bola Tinubu openly endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio for the 10th Senate Presidency, three Senators-elect Abdul’aziz Yari, Jimoh Ibrahim and Elisha Abbo called for a counter meeting slated for June 9 at 9pm at the Fraiser Suites, Abuja.

Abbo and Jimoh Ibrahim are currently leading the battle for the emergence of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, as new Senate President against President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress’ choice.

Addressing the lawmakers-elect from the Senate and the House of Representatives in Abuja, the President congratulated all of them and expressed his desire and that of his administration to work in harmony with the 10th National Assembly in the overriding public interest.