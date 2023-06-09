New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
10th Senate: Yari’s Loyalists Oppose Tinubu Preferred Candidate

Few hours after President Bola Tinubu openly endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio for the 10th Senate Presidency, three Senators-elect Abdul’aziz Yari, Jimoh Ibrahim and Elisha Abbo called for a counter meeting slated for June 9 at 9pm at the Fraiser Suites, Abuja.

Abbo and Jimoh Ibrahim are currently leading the battle for the emergence of former Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Yari, as new Senate President against President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress’ choice.

Addressing the lawmakers-elect from the Senate and the House of Representatives in Abuja, the President congratulated all of them and expressed his desire and that of his administration to work in harmony with the 10th National Assembly in the overriding public interest.

With the exception of the former governor of Zambara State, Abdul’Aziz Yari; Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo) and Elisha Abbo (Adamawa); all other legislators-elect of the ruling APC from both chambers, were at the Presidential Villa to meet with the President and Commander-in-Chief on the Nigerian project.

He said: “The President of this country and his Vice are of the Muslim faith, and it is natural and in the spirit of national unity and equity that the position of the Senate President be given to our Christian citizens. We should not be seen as wanting to kill Christianity in this country.”

Abbo insisted that lawmakers should be allowed a free hand to choose leaders without any interference from the President or the ruling party.

By their own permutations, the group is throwing up the former governor of Zamfara State for Senate President and Jimoh Ibrahim from Ondo State as his deputy.

