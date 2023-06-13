10th Senate: VP Remarks Inline With Dictate Of Inclusive Governance, Buhari Ally

The recent controversial remarks accredited to the Vice President that “under the current dispensation, the worst and most incompetent Southern Christian is better than the most puritanical Northern Muslim for the Senate Presidency”, was a mischievous attribute to create bad names for the Nation’s number 2 citizen.

This position was submitted by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s strong ally, AbdulMajid Danbilki Kwamanda, insisting that Vice President Kashim Shettima’s statement, only means that Nigeria is owned by both Muslims and Christians, including those who don’t believe in any religion and as such it is only fear if all are given the chance of being part of the Current Government.

Danbilki Kwamanda who is an APC Chieftain and also Chairman of the Arewa Media Group said in a statement he signed and issued in Kano, Tuesday, the Vice President was explaining that it will only be a principle of fear play if after having a President and him as Muslims than to have the supposed number 3rd Person the Senate President as Christian and from the South.

However, Kwamanda expressed his disgusting position on those more specifically, the NNPP Presidential Candidate Kwankwaso, Kwankwasiyya Die-hards who are spreading the distorted Vice President Remarks to cause problems for him more especially among Muslims North.

The Chairman Arewa Media Group, reminded that Kashim Shettima was a two terms Governor of the Metropolitan Borno State where there is a large number of Indigent Christians and there was never a time he did or talked bad against them because he ensured that their rights were fully depended.

“Those who are spreading the distorted Vice President Remarks do only reads Headlines of the news but because they are up for mischievous they are turning everything given it different narrations”.

He added, “I agreed and aligned myself with the Vice President Remarks that it will be fear if a Southerner becomes the 10th Senate President because you cannot have President Muslims his Vice President Muslim, Speaker of the National Assembly Muslim and you now have Senate President also Muslim, this will only confirm the allegations of Islamization of the Country”.