10th Senate: Sani Musa Refutes Plans To Make Lawan Senate President

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa, on Monday, described as false and malicious, a hatched story sponsored by political detractors which indicated that some Senators-elect including him, had formed an alliance to ensure the return of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as President of the 10th Senate.

Musa, a major contender for the position of the Deputy President of the Senate in the incoming 10th National Assembly, said the concocted publication was aimed at causing confusion to pitch the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators-elect against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his Deputy, Kashim Shettima.

Therefore, the Niger East Senator urged the Senators-elect and the general public to disregard totally, the false information in the media space, which he said was a figment of the imagination of the hatched rumour mongers.

He stressed that he stood by the position of his colleagues in the North Central geo-political zone, who had endorsed him as their candidate for the position of Deputy Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Musa also said that he would not do contrary to the position of his colleagues which had been sanctioned and approved by the North Central governors.

The lawmaker said that there was no meeting anywhere, where there was an agreement between him and other Senators to support the outgoing President of the Senate and Senator-elect, Osita Izunaso to emerge President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate of the incoming Assembly.

A story, which indicated that a three-horse race to the Senate Presidency of the incoming 10th National Assembly was imminent was published by a national daily.

The alleged false report stating that the outgoing Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had thrown his hat into the ring was published by a national daily on Monday.

Lawan, according to the report, decided to disrupt the system by relaunching himself into the race

With his entry, the newspaper falsely reported that the Senate now had three groups of six lawmakers in pairs to slug it out.

The two other groups outside Lawan, according to the report, were Senators Godswill Akpabio/ Jubrin Barau ticket and Senators Orji Uzor Kalu/Abdulaziz Yari ticket.

Akpabio/Barau ticket was the one sanctioned by the APC while the of Orji Kalu/Yari ticket had risen up in protest, asking for equity, justice and fairness to other geo-political zones of the country.