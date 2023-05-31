10th Senate Return Ticket: Senators Akinyelure, Urhoghide Resign From PDP

Senators Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central) and Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South), on Wednesday, resigned their membership in the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), over their failure to secure return tickets to the 10th National Assembly.

Notices of their resignations were contained in two separate letters sent to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor of the Chamber by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, during plenary.

The two lawmakers, who said that they had not joined any other political parties, noted that they would decide what course of action to take later in future.

Urhoghide is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts while Akinyelure is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

While briefing journalists after plenary, the duo expressed concerns that they were denied tickets in the last primaries, in spite of their immense contributions to the development of the country and their States through their legislative interventions.

Urhoghide alleged that he resolved to dump the PDP, under which she served two terms in the Senate because of the irreconcilable differences in the Edo State Chapter of the Party.

Senator Akinyelure’s letter read, “This is to formally inform you and all my Distinguished Colleagues in the 9th Senate of National Assembly that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from 11” June 2023 when | must have completed my 4 years tenure in the Senate of the 9 Assembly.

“I, therefore, wish to express my appreciation to the Party for granting me the opportunity to serve Ondo Central Senatorial District and Nigeria in the Senate of the 9th Assembly on the Platform of PDP.

“This decision has come at this time since the 9! Senate is coming to an end soonest, I wish to use this medium to congratulate all my Colleagues both returning and outgoing for their much support and selfless service to the nation under your leadership for a job well done, and that we shall remain absolutely loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria as democratically elected representatives of Nigerians in the Senate of the 9th Assembly who have performed creditably well under your leadership.

“This is to enable me to settle down and look forward to other areas of human and professional endeavours where | can be of value addition to my dear State, Ondo State and Nigeria in general.

“Once again, I say big congratulations for moving Nigeria forward to greater heights of development going forward in our political endeavours. While wishing the Party the best of luck in its future endeavours, please accept, the assurances of my best regards, Yours faithfully.”

Urhoghide’s letter read, “I write to formally inform you and the entire senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that | am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately.

“This difficult decision arose out of the negative political energy emanating at the moment from the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the national level and especially in my dear state, Edo State.

“These squabbles have spiked to levels that have made it impossible for someone like me who is a confirmed Democrat to function and grow as | envisioned in my political journey. I am however grateful to the party which yielded me the platform to achieve the mission of serving my country as a two-term Senator which experience afforded me the opportunity to meet and work with all your wonderful colleagues.

“The opportunity helped too to build and form important and lasting friendships here at the senate. Above all else, it imbued in my knowledge and experience that! could not have gotten anywhere else.

“As the 9” Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria winds down, I congratulate my colleagues, both returning and outgoing, for the service which they rendered to our nation and a wish of God’s speed in whatever you find expedient to do, going forward.”