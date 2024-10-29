10th Senate President’s U-18 Unity Cup Set To Kick Off In Abuja

Share

In a remarkable celebration of unity and talent, the 10th Senate President’s Under 18 Unity Cup is poised to captivate football enthusiasts and supporters of grassroots sports development as it kicks off from November 10 to 17, 2024, in Abuja.

Themed the “Renewed Hope Edition,” this groundbreaking tournament, organized by the Grassroot Sports Federation, SSouth-South, is a testament to the commitment to fostering unity in diversity and nurturing young talents.

With 13 teams competing for the prestigious star prize, the tournament promises to be a spectacle of skill, sportsmanship, and camaraderie.

Hon. John Bassey Ekpenyong, the tournament coordinator, shared the noble objectives of the competition, highlighting the significance of promoting unity, unearthing budding talents, creating employment opportunities for the youth through football, and combating youth restiveness.

In a statement released on Sunday, Ekpenyong expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the National Assembly Leadership, particularly Senator Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, towards sports development in Nigeria.

The establishment of the National Sports Commission (NSC) further underscores the leadership’s dedication to nurturing and advancing sports at all levels.

