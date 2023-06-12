10th Senate: Parliamentary Caucus Urges Senators-Elect To Vote Akpabio, Barau

The leadership council of the Faculty Board of Initiatives, a caucus of serving and former members of the National Assembly and a Coalition of South-South Community for United Nigeria for Justice and Equity has urged senators elect to vote for Sen. Godswill Akpabio and Sen. Jibrin Barau as Senate President and Deputy Senate respectively.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Dean of the Faculty, Hon. Eseme Eyibo, said, with Akpabio as President of the Senate, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will deliver on its campaign promises.

He said the 10th Senate, under the leadership of Akpabio, will initiate many reforms that will change the fortunes of the country around.

He said: “What is going on in the National Assembly is very democratic. It has given credence to the fact that the current administration is operating on the platform of democracy.

“When the president called the senators-elect and members of the house of representatives-elect it was to simply appeal to all of them and they saw reason with him.

“Out of all the people aspiring will not be able to stand side-by-side with Akpabio.

“I have already mentioned the electricity act. Such a reform, it will lead to setting up the legal framework about its implementation.

“States won’t just apply to generate electricity, there has to be a standard process to which that is done because there will be FDI in that aspect.

“There will also be a need to look at the issue of ease of doing business and Nigeria enterprise promotion.”