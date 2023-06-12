10th Senate: Ex-APC Spokesman Urges Northern Senators-Elect To Support Akpabio

Prior to Tuesday’s election of the presiding officers for the 10th National Assembly, Yekini Nabena, a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown his weight behind Senator Godswill Akpabio in his bid to become the Senate President.

Nabena pleaded with senators-elect from the North, including former Governor Abdulaziz Yari, to strive toward unifying the nation while claiming that the selection of Akpabio will balance the Muslim-Muslim ticket that brought in President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The former APC Publicity Secretary was responding to Sunday’s intervention by Tinubu and Shettima, which resulted in the withdrawal of two leading candidates for Speaker.

Aliyu Betara from the North-East and Yusuf Gagdi from the North-Central agreed to withdraw from the race and support Tajuddeen Abbas, the candidate of the party from the North-West, in the political negotiations.

Nabena stated that it’s not impossible for the North to hold the offices of Vice President, Speaker, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Senate President at the same time in a statement made public on Monday in Abuja.

He said: “For the sake of equity, justice and fairness, I will appeal to all the senators-elect to rally around Akpabio to emerge as the next president.

“This has become necessary because the two major contenders in the race for the position of Speaker have withdrawn and declared their support for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, which means that the road is almost clear for the emergence of another Muslim from the North as the number four citizen.

“Therefore, there is a need for religious balancing in government and for the fact that only South-south will be left out of the equation if the position of Senate President eludes the region, hence the more reason Senators-elect should rally support for Senator Godswill Akpabio as the next Senate President.