10th Senate: Don’t be late, hope I’m communicating, Adamu warns Akpabio

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu has warned the Senate President nominee, Sena- tor Godswill Akpabio not to be late during the inaugu- ration of the 10th National Assembly.

Adamu gave the warning yesterday when some Senators visited the leadership of the party. Barring any change of date the Inauguration of the 10th National Assembly would come on or before June 10th. While given the warning on Tuesday to Akpabio, the APC National Chairman reminded Akpabio that once bitten twice shy. Adamu’s warning came also at the heels of protests against the zoning and consensus arrangement of the party. But yesterday, Adamu threw his weight behind Akpabio and Jubrin as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

His warning is to guard against the 2015 scenario when Ahmad Lawan, the then preferred candidate of the party for Senate president and his supporters came late to the chambers, giving room for the emergence of Bukola Saraki against APC wish.

The APC national chair- man said, following the pro- tests over the endorsement of candidates for the presiding officers of 10th National Assembly, the NWC has opened more consultations to have common grounds ahead of the proclamation coming up early June. He said: “We in the an- nouncement also clearly mentioned that we need fur- ther and better consultation. “We need deepened consultations to carry along many. From what you just said there is ample evidence that there have been consultations and we will not relent to ensure that if it were possible for all senators elect to agree.”

“Whatever we do, whatso- ever signature we collect, the final decision will be on the floor of the Senate and also the house. “All these efforts are very good and important but we are in a democracy and people are bound to have opinions and we have no right to stop them.” He reiterated that the par- ty leadership has heeded the advice to make further consultations, which were ongo- ing and have so far been very fruitful. He added: “I want us to have a rancour free election on the floor. “Because even if every- body says it is Akpabio or Y or X, the rules of the game say there must be election. Those who are in the Senate are aware of the rules.”