10th Senate: APC Group Defends Izunaso Over Rape Allegation

A pressure group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Integrity Group has defended Senator Osita Izunaso over the allegation of rape against him.

The group defence is coming barely a few days to the proclamation of the 10th Senate.

It would be recalled that an alleged student of Imo State University, Chioma Chikere has alleged that she was raped by Senator Izunaso years back, therefore not qualified to hold the office of the Senate President.

In Chikere’s account, she had alleged that the rape took place in a guest house of Senator Izunaso, where she went to see the Senator who had promised to help her secure a scholarship for her studies.

But reacting to this allegation on Sunday, the APC Integrity Group in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Malam Dawu Mohammed and Secretary, Comrade Chisom Nwakanma said, “The All Progressives Congress Integrity Group is flabbergasted at the new low that some candidates for the office of the President of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly can descend in their desperation to clinch the role.

“It is unfortunate that some persons who want Nigerians to believe that they have the country’s interest at heart would subscribe to the temptation to cast aspersions on the interest of a fellow contestant in their satanic hope that such a move would clear their path to success.

“The recent campaign of calumny against a Chieftain of the party, and a leading contender in the race for the Senate President, Senator Osita Izunaso, by surreptitious sponsors of blackmail is indicative of desperation, evil intention, desire to usurp the interest of the people, and above all, unpatriotic.

“The APC Integrity Group wonders why the said victim of the alleged rape incident, one Chioma Chikere, remains a ghost whose Photo and real personality is a phantom.

“The publication which referenced a student of Imo State University (IMSU), who cried out to Nigerians, and who is said to have lamented that the Senator-elect should not be allowed to be the Senate President of the tenth National Assembly, is nothing but anti-gregarious, and an illegality which should not be allowed to fester.

“If indeed the respected Distinguished Senator-elect was culpable of any such misdemeanour, why is there no court ruling or verdict in that regard?

“That this merchant of cheap blackmail would wait until now to go to the street with such frivolous, baseless and corrupt atmosphere of cheap tales, tells of the tainted state of their minds, especially when it is against a man of such public image who has been in the public domain, walking freely and has by no means be found wanting or declared wanted by any security apparatus.”

Further, the group said, “We challenge the peddlers of this irrational, shameful and disgraceful tale to bring the face of the accuser indicting the Distinguished Lawmaker of the allegation, otherwise, the APC Integrity Group would be compelled to engineer a lawsuit against the purveyor of such ‘graveyard story.’

“We call on the supporters of Senator Izunaso in the Senate, APC, and Nigeria at large to disregard the frivolous allegation and support the Distinguished Senator to help bring the new Nigeria anticipated for.”

Osita Izunaso is one of the Senators-elect contesting for the seat of the 10th Assembly Senate President.