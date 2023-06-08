10th Senate: A’Ibom Group Urges Akpabio To Step Down For Orji Kalu

Akwa Ibom group, Coalition for Better Nigeria under Bola Tinubu, has asked the former Governor of the state, Godswill Akoabio, to drop his political ambition of becoming Senate President and support Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the position.

The group in a letter to the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs said Senator Kalu will help bring stability to the government of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the letter signed by the Coordinator of the group, Solomon Akpan, Kalu’s experience and capacity will foster unity and national peace.

The group also sent the same letter to the two other senators from Akwa Ibom State, urging them to support Orji Kalu who is currently the Chief Whip of the Senate.

The group, however, called on President Tinubu and all the senators-elect to consider Kalu and elect him as the next president of the Senate.

The letter partly reads, “We are a group of Nigerians formed into a union to offer technical support and advice, unsolicited but from a patriotic point of view to assist President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take decisions that will heal past wounds, reconcile various interest, give all Nigerians a sense of belonging and foster national unity, peace and stability.

“We write to Congratulate you on your election as Senators representing the three Senatorial (geopolitical) districts of Akwa Ibom. We deem it as well deserved and a call for duty. We count on you to help Mr President to serve Nigerians well and bring about the unity of the country.

“From Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Capital, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all Senators elect and wish them the best legislative experience. As the National Assembly will be inaugurated on 13th June 2023, our Coalition and indeed the masses of Akwa Ibom State solicit your support to elect Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State elected under the platform of APC who hails from South East as President of the Senate. We consider this call as a patriotic duty which we owe to stabilize Nigeria and set the tone for the healing, restoration of peace and stability in the South East.

“Orji Uzor Kalu is a seasoned politician, well experienced and exposed to the workings of the Senate of the Federal Republic. He has been an uncompromising pillar of support to President Tinubu and the APC as a party.

“South East over the years has remained a stronghold of opposition until the intervention of His Excellency, Senator Kalu and other stakeholders in the zone and today, APC can boast of more votes than ever and six Senators from the zone in the about to be formed Senate.

“We consider His Excellency, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the national consensus that every stakeholder must embrace because of the long-term benefits Nigeria will get especially in working with the new government to resolve the Biafra agitation and question of exclusion which the South East zone has complained of in the last administration.

“Most respectfully, let Senators vote for the unity, oneness and progress of Nigeria. We thank and congratulate you once again.”